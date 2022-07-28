Dear Editor,

You published recently an opinion letter that moved me; thank you. As a result, I met the author and had an inspiring two hour discussion over lunch in Columbia. I certainly agree that socialism is not an answer to the search for decent government, especially for a diverse population like our United States of America. I further agree that voting in a representative republic is both a responsibility and a power akin to “freedom of speech.” Being careful to listen to all opinions allows those who withhold their reaction and think, to see into the “speaker's soul,” and that, is certainly a power worth having.

The word "free" may now be the most abused word in our language. Listen to broadcast advertisements; listen to many current politicians. Read modern curricula. 'Do the math' of simple accounting. Think about the results to find your belief.

Belief may be the greatest power of civilizations. Some folks believe in a very large 'bang' and they claim that it may have happened billions of years ago; other folks believe in a six day interval after an event, "Let there be light." In either case of belief, we humans have NEVER gotten anything for nothing since, and not for lack of trying.

I was once fortunate enough to study from a 'universe class' scientist and mathematician at USM in Hattiesburg. This professor and his colleagues taught me to understand a concept that I do not yet have the skill to write.

But my understanding is this: We human beings have long failed to create or destroy ANYTHING of Space, Time, or Matter (with its magic Charge and Spin), and this fact directly establishes a concept we call "Cause and Effect."

We humans cannot get something for nothing. Voting for “free stuff” will lead our nation to “third world” status. Consider the historical value of our United States dollar (currency). If our nation does continue the trend toward the mob rule of democracy, and that majority does not believe in cause and effect, we are doomed. They will always vote for more and more “free stuff.”

However, if parents teach their children the value of humility to learn histories, the thoughtfulness of accounting the balance of cost and value, and the courage to write their opinions, we can achieve a newer and better greatness that embraces our very diversity. Humility, Thought, and Courage are indeed mechanisms of wisdom.

We can vote intelligently by understanding that nothing is “free” except this gift of a grand and magic universe from a creator we cannot know, but can believe in. As the song says, "Teach your children well," especially about the magic available in our universe, and at their fingertips. The great news is, though, we humans can apparently get ANYTHING for SOMETHING!

Given the current trends in tax based education, that may imply home schooling is best.

Dan Garcia

Marion County