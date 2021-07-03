For eight years, Randall Lewis has taken his love of cycling to another level to raise funds for charity. This Saturday will be no different as he is doing it again.

His fundraising trips started with a trek from Bassfield to Hattiesburg and have grown since then. He has biked across the state twice. Also, from Columbia, he has traveled on his bike to Biloxi, Gulfport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans and once started in Jackson and finished in Columbia. So far, he says he's been blessed with the worst thing happening being flat tires throughout his rides.

Saturday, he is heading to Slidell, La. and dedicating the ride to his father, William F. Lewis.

From the different rides and the support he has received doing the fundraisers, he has raised more than $32,000 for various charities.

Lewis said if someone wants to donate to the cause, he will be set up outside of Walmart on July 10, where he can share his story.