A group of former Marines who live and work in Marion County celebrated the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps with a traditional ceremony at Seeds Café on Nov. 10.

The United States Marine Corps celebrates its birthday on Nov. 10, the day the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution in 1775 to raise two battalions of continental Marines. The formal commemoration began in 1921 when Gen. John A. Lejeune, the 13th commandant of the Marine Corps, directed that a reminder that the honorable service of the Corps be published by every command, to all Marines throughout the globe, on every birthday of the Corps. This letter has become part of Article 38 of the Marine Corps Manual and is republished and read every year.

The birthday ceremony traditionally lasts about an hour and includes a cake cutting ceremony, the reading of Gen. Lejeune's birthday message and a birthday message from the current commandant, Gen. David H. Berger. The Marion County group followed that custom on Thursday as Gen. Lejeune's message was read by Mark Retcho, and Gen. Berger's message was read by Dutch Van Fleet.

Breakfast was provided by Seeds Café, and a birthday cake was provided by Walmart. The tradition is that the oldest Marine in attendance cuts the cake and serves the first piece to the youngest Marine in attendance. During this local celebration, the cake was cut by Algene Webb, and he served Jennifer Bass the first piece.

Retcho said the Corps is a fraternity, a brotherhood/sisterhood, loaded rich in history and traditions.

"No matter what military occupational specifically you have, we are all bonded by our passage through boot camp," he said. "We are all tested on our knowledge of traditions, along with battle skills. We celebrate our birthday to carry on our camaraderie, our bond of past and present times, old meets young and 'Semper Fidelis' always faithful."

The Marine Corps and its birthday carry strong meaning for those who wear or have worn the uniform.

"It's hard to explain what the Marine Corps means to me. It's one of those things you have to go through that experience to be able to explain it," Bass said. "Receiving my Eagle, Globe and Anchor at the end of boot camp was the most rewarding and honorable experience of my life. The Corps teaches you so much and makes you different than anyone else. You are taught to adapt and overcome, and I believe that is what made me the person I am today.

"As a Marine, you are held to a higher standard. That is why our motto is 'the few, the proud, the Marines.' The Marine Corps is a brother/sisterhood for LIFE!

"Let me paint you a picture. I moved to Columbia in 2014, and Mark Retcho was one of the first people I met when I moved here. It was the easiest friendship that was made because he is a Marine. Marines care for one another. I was quickly introduced to other Marines and also to other vets in our community. I know if I ever need anything, I can call on any of them, and they would be there for me, like truly be there for me and not just saying it. As much as the Marine Corps birthday is about celebrating, for me, it is also a time to remember those who I personally served with and who didn't make it home and also those who fought a hard battle with PTSD."

Jonathan Dillard agrees with Retcho and Bass about Marines being close knit, loving traditions and feeling the birthday is so important.

"Each year the birthday serves as a reminder of what we accomplished, overcame or endured," Dillard said. "The birthday is a time to reconnect over tradition with those guys. The overall brotherhood extends beyond people you served with directly. By virtue of the title, it's a statement of character and ability. We celebrate those and all Marines, in honor of each other and in appreciation. There is no quicker way to form a family than to find out you are all Marines. I knew I could count on Jenn Bass to have my back our first day on shift together even though I had only met her one time before. I've never been asked how I'm doing, with life in general, more times than by Gunny Daniel English. Happy Birthday Marines! Here's to brotherhood."

Jeffery Broome explained that when someone completes the Marine Corps boot camp, they join a family that is closer and more stable than any blood or marriage type family that exists.

"Your Marine brother or sister has your back at all times, even when there may be disagreements. These men and women depend upon you taking the best care for them and return the favor in full," he said. "Whether you are here stateside or abroad, in peace or the thick of battle, they will not abandon you unless it is an absolute have to. We leave no one behind. No matter if you earned the Eagle, Globe and Anchor in 1775 or today, 'once a Marine, always a Marine.' There is no such thing as an ex-Marine."

As of June 2022, about 177,000 men and women actively serve in the Marine Corps. The birthday was celebrated by these Marines all across the globe.