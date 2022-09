VFW Post 5393, commanded by Edward Corker, donated more than $300 worth of canned goods to the Food Pantry on Sept. 13. From left are Lorenza Green, Annie Watts, Sandra Peters, Jimmie Sartin, President of the Ladies Auxiliary; Evelyn Pittman, Bobbie Alford, Junior VP; Brenda Shields, Buford Watts, Peggy Anderson, Mary Fortenberry, Annette Smith and Corker. Not pictured is Ora Rogers, VP.