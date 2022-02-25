A Marion County man will be spending the rest of his life behind bars for attempted rape.

Billy Ray Deen, 58, of Sumrall was found guilty of attempted rape by a jury of his peers on Feb. 10. The jury, in rendering its verdict, unanimously voted to sentence Deen to life in prison.

Deen and Albert Andrew Morgan, 34, of Purvis both were indicted in the rape of a woman on July 7, 2020. Whereas, Deen pled not guilty and proceeded with a jury trial, Morgan pled guilty of rape on Oct. 11, 2021. Morgan was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 22 years suspended and eight years to serve in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. In addition, Morgan will also serve 22 years post-release supervision.

Deen announced at the Feb. 3 docket call before Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo that he would represent himself at his trial on Feb. 10. Shirlee Baldwin, a public defender, advised Deen, but he acted as his own attorney.

Deen was immediately remanded into custody.