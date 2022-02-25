Columbia Primary School's first and second-grade classes presented the musical, "I Have a Dream — Songs For Peace and Harmony" on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24. Sherri Turnage led the children in almost flawless fashion with a perfect save when one student got sick on stage. Turnage had the student off the risers before most of the audience even knew what was happening.



Photos | Beth Riles First-grade student Matthew Luter aced his speaking part in Columbia Primary School's Black History program, "I Have a Dream."