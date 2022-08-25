1) Can stars stay healthy?: There were a number of things that held back the Cougars last season and any number of them contributed to them losing football games, but the biggest one wasn’t their offensive line or their defense’s ability to stop the run. It was actually their stars not being able to stay healthy.

The Cougars started the season looking pretty good, but within just a couple of weeks, they were without three-fourths of their starting backfield and had to move their fullback to quarterback. As talented as Kris Ginn was — and he was special — his ability to create big plays out of thin air wasn’t enough to make up for all of the explosiveness the Cougars had lost. Things did get better once Preston Sauls and Cole Fortenberry returned later in the season, but even at that point, CA was missing its top offensive lineman and a key playmaker in Caleb King.

CA’s best playmakers — Sauls, King, Eli Beard, Carter Rowell and Cole Fortenberry — absolutely have to be available in the big moments for the Cougars to take a step forward this season. With only 29 players on the roster and most of them underclassmen, Columbia Academy simply doesn’t have the depth to withstand that level of attrition. The Cougars have the talent at the top of the roster to make noise in 2022, but they need all their guys available throughout the season.

2) Play in the trenches: As important as the skill position players are, they won’t be able to make anything happen without improved play in the trenches. While the CA offensive line has caught a lot of flak in recent years, the unit wasn’t actually bad in 2021. It definitely had some rough moments against bigger schools with defensive linemen twice their size, but the O-line battled hard each and every week and gave the offense some opportunities to make plays.

However, just doing enough to create “some” opportunities isn’t enough. The offensive line absolutely has to improve and be consistent throughout the entirety of games — not just one drive here and there.

Although the offensive line did have some bright spots last season, that wasn’t exactly the case on the defensive side of the ball. There was a reason the Cougars had two of the top tacklers in all of Mississippi last year — running backs were making it to the second level in a hurry, forcing CA’s linebackers to make every single play. CA’s defensive line must offer some resistance, particularly up the middle, so that the Cougars defense doesn’t get gashed on the ground.

3) Winning close games: The Cougars went just 3-9 in 2021, but they were actually just a few plays away from being .500. With three one-possession losses, including a two-point loss, CA was right on the doorstep of being 6-6. Had the Cougars won those three games, or even just two of the three, there wouldn’t be any talk about them turning things around. The conversation would be: What can the Cougars do to build on last year’s momentum to become a real contender? That’s how thin the line can be — just a few plays here and there can make all the difference in the world.

With their schedule being nearly identical to last year, the Cougars have the chance to inch their record near or above that .500 mark as long as they make the big plays necessary to win close games in the fourth quarter. In each one of those one-possession games last season, there was a feeling that if CA could just make that one play, it would win the game. Now it’s time the Cougars make that play to truly change the direction of the program.