Late in the third quarter of Saturday’s Class 4A State Championship, Senatobia had all of the momentum and was knocking on the door to deliver the final blow and end Columbia’s season. But Wildcats senior Kentrell Jackson made the biggest play of his life, forcing and returning a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown to lead Columbia to a 22-21 victory to claim its first state title since 1982.

Head coach Chip Bilderback said winning the state title is all about getting to see his players’ reactions after the game and that it couldn’t happen to a better group of kids.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said. “This is great for Columbia — it’s about time they have a gold ball back in town.”

Choking back tears after the game, Jackson said all he wanted was to be put in a position to make a big play to get his team back in the game.

“And I did that,” he said.

Bilderback said that play was the epitome of what Jackson brings to the table as a dynamic player.

The Wildcats (14-1) struggled mightily on defense in the first half and was losing the field position battle in the third quarter when Jackson’s big play changed the tide and made it 21-20. Columbia initially kicked the extra point to tie it, but the Warriors were called for encroachment. With the ball moved up from the 3-yard line to the 1-and-a-half, Bilderback opted to go for the 2-point conversion. Omar Johnson, who ran for more than 100 yards in the win, punched in the conversion to put the Wildcats ahead going into the fourth quarter.

Yet, Senatobia had a chance to win it at the end and lined up for a chip-shot 20-yard field goal — the same distance as the three extra points the Warriors had already made. But the kick sailed wide left with 22 seconds on the clock, allowing Columbia to kneel out the clock and win the state title.

Columbia Superintendent Jason Harris said the game mirrored life, which is what Bilderback teaches the players.

“We were challenged, and that’s everything Chip teaches to these kids about rising up to the challenge,” he said. “That was big in this game, but it’s much bigger in the game of life. We’ll never forget this, and these kids will never forget this. I’m so happy for them.”

Wildcats defensive coordinator Bo Russum said apart from his child being born, there’s no better feeling in the world than winning a state title with Columbia.

Columbia’s Isaiah Bolton and Josh Brown said it means everything to them, and it’s everything they’ve worked for. For defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis, getting to win a title with the players he’s grown up with since peewee is an experience he wouldn’t trade for anything.

See Thursday's edition of The Columbian-Progress for full coverage.