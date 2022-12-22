Jordan Aaron was a two-way force for the Columbia Wildcats at defensive tackle and left tackle and signed with Hinds Community College to play on the defensive line at the next level. But after two seasons of rarely seeing the field, he made the difficult choice to transfer to Pearl River Community College and switch back to the offensive line, a decision that paid big dividends Tuesday as he signed with Nicholls State to continue his career.

Aaron said it means a lot to him to sign and play at a Division I FCS school because it’s been a long time coming.

“It was meant to be,” he said.

When he made his official visit to the Thibodaux campus, Aaron loved the coaches and how they were all about business as well as the school being located in a great area.

Despite not playing on the offensive line in two years, Aaron became a rock on the left side of Pearl River’s line, earning All-MACCC honors. He said the physical side of switching back to offense was easy, but the subtle nuances of the position took some time to get reacquainted to.

“In college, there’s more technique that goes into it,” he said. “The journey was rough because you want to play when you’re competitive. When I got to PRCC, I got to show it and show what I had been missing out on the past couple of years.”

Nicholls is looking for Aaron to step in and play immediately because the Colonels graduated several linemen and are currently very young on the offensive line. Aaron said the coaches told him he would most likely play guard but that he would also get a look at tackle, where he excelled with the Columbia and Pearl River Wildcats.

“It’s really on me to go in and play hard and do what I’m supposed to do,” he said.

Aaron’s former coach, Columbia head man Chip Bilderback, said he couldn’t be more excited for one of the best all-around young men he’s ever had the privilege to coach.

“He loves the game of football, and he’s worked so hard,” Bilderback said. “Football is a game of resiliency. You look at the NFL, and half of the league is guys who were undrafted free agents. You just have to keep on working and keep getting better, and that’s what Jordan was able to do.

“I think he understood he needed to play offensive line to keep playing. Jordan had a great year and was a leader down there for their football team, one of the best teams (PRCC) has had in the past 10 years. He’s going to achieve great things. In the end, not only will he be a great player, but I think he’s going to be a great football coach as well.”

Aaron said he owes everything to his mom, Tammy Conerly, stepdad, Quenton Conerly, and grandparents, Curtis and Annie Ruth Aaron, for always being there for him, and he thanked them for keeping him motivated to keep going.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman said it’s huge to him to be able to continue his education and be in position to receive a bachelor’s degree.

“It’s really why I’m still playing football. You get all these years of education for free, and that’s very important,” he said.

The Colonels had a rough start in 2022 losing their first five games but finished the season strong, winning three of their final six games to finish 3-8.