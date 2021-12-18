It’s the best time of year and not just because Santa is planning his route or that a new year is just around the corner — it’s award season.

The 2021 football season was one to remember as Columbia won its first state title in nearly 40 years and the other three schools — West Marion, East Marion and Columbia Academy — took positive steps forward for the future.

There are five awards up for grabs, including one new category, and several candidates worthy of each. The returning awards are Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The new category is the Lunch Pale award, which goes to the player who may not have the glamor stats but was as crucial to his team’s success as anyone on Friday nights.

Nominated for Most Valuable Player are Columbia’s Jaheim Oatis, Omar Johnson and DJ Cloyd, CA’s Kris Ginn and West Marion’s Larry Magee.

Oatis was a game wrecker inside for the Wildcats as the 6-foot-6, 350-pounder consistently lived in opposing backfields. Johnson was the straw that stirred the drink for the Columbia offense, rushing for nearly 100 yards per game and being consistently dominant. Cloyd became the big-play threat Columbia needed to get over the hump, delivering huge plays in big moments as well as being a dominant edge presence defensively. Ginn moved all over the CA offense, single-handedly kept the Cougars afloat amid a slew of injuries and somehow managed to provide big plays while chaos ensued around him. Magee was a do-it-all threat for the Trojans as a dynamic runner and West Marion’s best cover guy in the secondary.

Two MVP nominees are also nominated for Offensive Player of the Year in Johnson and Ginn and are joined by West Marion’s Jakaden Mark, East Marion’s Amere Woodham and Columbia’s Carter Smith. Mark proved to be one of the best big-play threats in the county and by far led the area with the most 20-plus yard carries in 2021. Woodham, who had to switch from receiver to quarterback after the first game of the year, proved to be quite the dual-threat and led the Eagles in both rushing and passing. Smith took a big leap as a senior and led the county in completions, passing yards, completion percentage, touchdowns, QB rating and was the only player to throw for more touchdowns than interceptions (17:6).

The Defensive Player of the Year nominees feature one aforementioned player in Oatis, who is joined by West Marion’s Octavious Harvey (last year’s winner), CA’s Sam Mitchell and Eli Beard and East Marion’s Ka’Ron Weary. Harvey, despite being the smallest player on this list, continued to be a ball-hawking force for the Trojans, excelling in stuffing the run, blitzing the quarterback and in coverage. Mitchell was a tackling machine who finished No. 12 in the entire state in stops for the Cougars. Beard proved to be a ballhawk himself as a safety, leading the county in interceptions. Weary set the tone for the Eagles secondary as both a big hitter and as someone who could get his hands on the ball.

The Newcomer of the Year nominees were hardest to come up with this season because there were far more returning starters than most years, but there are still several deserving candidates. They include Cloyd — strictly for his work on offense because he started defensively as a sophomore — Beard, Columbia’s Amarion Fortenberry and Miguel Cook and East Marion’s Elijah Alston. Fortenberry was the only underclassmen (not a senior or junior) to start for the state champion Wildcats and came up big for the Columbia secondary week in, week out. Cook became the Robin to Omar Johnson’s Batman, showcasing gamebreaking speed out of the Columbia backfield. Alston proved to be East Marion’s best deep threat early in the year before becoming the Eagles’ quarterback late in the season.

The Lunch Pale award nominees include CA’s Jacob Reid, Columbia’s Kentrell Jackson, West Marion’s Cade Heurtin and East Marion’s Deundre Ruffin. Reid was always in the right place at the right time for the CA defense and filled a number of roles on offense and special teams. Jackson came up with big plays everywhere — offense, defense and special teams — and proved to be capable of taking it to the house from anywhere on the field. Heurtin was West Marion’s best overall player this season and dominated in the trenches for the Trojans. Ruffin was one of East Marion’s best playmakers on both sides of the ball at both safety and running back.

Thursday will begin the voting for the awards on Facebook, and the fan vote will count as 50% of the vote.