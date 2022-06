8u All-Stars’ perfect tourney

The Columbia 8u All-Stars were a perfect 5-0 in their first tournament of the summer, winning their contests by a combined score of 65-36. The team includes, front row, from left, Faith Little, Autumn Hilbun, Raylyn’lee Daniels, Kolbie Sumrall, Kali Graham and Dayci Martin; middle row, Millie Pounds, Reagan Haynes, Daisy Crawford, Ma’Riah Medious, Ansleigh Slocum and Kaylea Sumrall; back row, Josh Hilbun, Drake Graham (head coach), J.T. Haynes and Carley Haynes.

