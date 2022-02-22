On Friday, Lainey Brumfield became the first volleyball player in West Marion history to sign a scholarship as she inked a letter of intent to play at William Carey University.

"I've always wanted to play volleyball. I want to inspire the younger girls to follow their dreams," Brumfield said. "I wanted to be the first girl to sign."

Brumfield was a do-it-all threat for the Trojans as a weapon at the net and an excellent server. She said she wanted to go to William Carey because it has felt like home for years.

"I've been going to camps there since I was a freshman. The coaches are great over there,” she said. “It feels like home."

Brumfield said she was thankful for her parents, Jeff and Deidre Brumfield, as well as all the coaches who pushed her to do her best. Todd Pittman was her coach at West Marion, while Kelly Pitre and Rick Rechtien have been her coaches the last two years as she played on the Coast for the Mississippi Matrix club team.