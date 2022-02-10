Tuesday's season opener between bitter rivals Columbia and West Marion didn't disappoint as Naji Cain delivered a walk-off single to lift the Wildcats to a 3-2 comeback victory at John Sapen Field.

With the game tied 2-2, Tucker Lucas led off the bottom of the seventh inning by being hit by a pitch then stole second to get into scoring position. Cain then laced a line drive to right field to plate Lucas and secure the victory for Columbia (1-0).

West Marion (0-1) struck first in the top of the fourth when Jacob Buffalo singled on a ground ball to left field to score Drake Thompson. Two batters later, Jonathan Miller legged out an infield single with the bases loaded to score Tyler Aikens and put the Trojans up 2-0.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Columbia finally got on the board as Carter Smith grounded out to second base to bring home Dylan Wallace. The Wildcats tied the game moments later when Trojans reliever Trace McDonald was called for a balk, allowing Jackson Carney to score.

Columbia starter Nik Carney, who earned Newcomer of the Year honors last season, pitched to a no-decision, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning six in 3 2/3 innings. Dylan Broom earned the victory in relief with 3 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three.

Trojans sophomore Jude Stringer was nasty on the mound in his first varsity start, striking out nine while allowing two runs on two hits and one walk across five innings. The righty paired a low 80s fastball with an impressive breaking ball that had several Columbia batters off-balance.

Miller took the loss for West Marion despite pitching to just two batters and striking out the first batter he faced. McDonald was charged with the earned run in the seventh though.

Cain, Wallace and Conner Cox each singled for the Wildcats. Miller and Stringer both had a pair of base knocks for the Trojans, while Buffalo, Aikens, Eli Street and Andrew Singley each had a single.