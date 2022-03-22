Despite coming off a 6-24 season in 2021, the Columbia Academy Cougars had high hopes for 2022 and believed they could make a run at the postseason with a few improvements. That hope is now a reality as they not only have punched their ticket to the postseason but are all but guaranteed to have home-field advantage in the first round as the No. 2 seed from District 4.

Columbia Academy (13-9, 5-4) has blown away expectations, and with its remaining schedule will likely finish the season 17-9 and 8-4 in district.

“Big picture, it’s an awesome feeling. Obviously everyone wants to be first, but to be able to lock up the 2-seed with the series this week is big for our program,” head coach Keith Stanley said. “Considering where we were last year, we’ve already doubled our win total and have a chance to triple it. It just kind of goes to show you when you put your hard hat on and go to work, what it can do for a program.”

To put themselves in position for second in the district, the Cougars had to, at minimum, take two of three from Silliman Institute last week. They did just that, beating Silliman 5-4 on the road April 5, dropping Game 2 at home Friday 6-5 and rebounding for an 11-1 victory in the nightcap.

In Game 1, Holton Hartzog’s pitching and Logan Buckley’s thunderous bat led the Cougars to a decisive victory that set the tone for the series. Stanley said Hartzog had a competitive look in his eye that was a little bit different than he’s had this season, and that competitiveness led to a career-high eight-strikeout performance that spanned 6 2/3 innings.

“Just to see how competitive he was on the mound after he gave up some hard hits (early) was really pleasant to see,” he said. “Going forward in the playoffs, people are going to hit him, which is fine, but he needs to have that competitive edge to get back in there and not be scared. He showed it.”

Buckley crushed his team-leading fourth home run of the season and doubled at the plate, while Chandler Carver ripped a two-run double. Zach Lowery plated a run with a single, and Holdyn Sandifer had an RBI.

The Cougars were in excellent position to win Game 2 as they led 2-0 going into the sixth inning with Buckley dominating on the mound with 10 strikeouts. But Silliman finally got to him and scored two runs before he was replaced by last week’s hero, Roman Lawrence, who was tagged for four runs as CA fell behind 6-2. While CA responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, it wasn’t enough to overcome the disastrous sixth.

“I think we kind of just settled and got happy with the two-run lead because of who was throwing. I think the kids thought they were just going to give it to us considering (Logan) was on the mound. I think we got a little complacent with it, which we’ve talked about in the past,” Stanley explained. “We just have to keep our foot on people’s throats and hold it there until the umpire calls ball game.”

Hays Carley had himself a day at the plate (which was just getting started) with a pair of doubles, a single and 2 RBI, and Jacob Reid brought home a run with a single.

The little bit of momentum the Cougars picked up in the bottom of the seventh immediately carried over into Game 3 less than an hour later as they put up six runs in the first inning, three more in the second and two in fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.

Carley got the train rolling with a leadoff homer to center field before Carver doubled home a run and Lowery doubled to score Carver. Carley finished with 3 RBI after a two-run single, while Lowery (two doubles) and Reid (single) both plated a pair of runs. Owen Simmons went the distance on the mound, striking out eight and allowing one unearned run on just two hits and one walk in his best start of the season.

Stanley said in high school baseball, it doesn’t really matter the talent you have because if you have confidence and toughness, you’re going to be a tough team to beat. Not letting how Game 2 ended affect the series-deciding game against arguably Silliman’s best pitcher speaks to the confidence and toughness the Cougars are playing with right now, according to Stanley.

“You could tell by the look in their eyes that they were going to come back and fight, and they did,” he said. “I told them going into the game, ‘once you realize how tough you can be, you’re going to be a really scary ball club.’ We’ve been talking about adversity these last three weeks. These three-game series can go either way — it’s hard to sweep — and having to bounce back for a varsity doubleheader is really tough for a high school kid. If you can figure it out, the playoffs are going to be so much easier. I think they’re starting to figure it out. I was really, really proud of them.”

The biggest concern for the Cougars coming into the season was whether or not they would have enough pitching behind Buckley to legitimately compete. With the emergence of Hartzog and Simmons as starters and Lawrence as a versatile reliever who could be used for one inning or five, CA suddenly has a more than competent pitching staff that can match just about any team in its classification. Stanley said the biggest thing will be continuing to throw strikes to keep pitch counts down because the Cougars don’t have a plethora of arms, but if they do that with their four really good ones, he really likes their chances. He added their youth — a junior (Hartzog), a freshman (Simmons) and two eighth-graders (Buckley and Lawrence) — could be a potential concern, but he believes they have all had to pitch in adverse situations this season that will have them prepared for the postseason.

At this point, it looks like CA would match up with Central Hinds Academy in the first round of the playoffs, but District 3 still has to be decided.

The Cougars began their final district series Tuesday at Bowling Green, who is 1-8 in district, but results were unavailable at press time. They will finish the series next Tuesday with a home doubleheader and close the season against Prentiss Christian April 21.