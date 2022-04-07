The turnaround of Columbia Academy baseball this season has been nothing short of remarkable. After going 6-24 last season, the Cougars improved dramatically during the regular season and proved they are for real with a series sweep of Central Hinds Academy in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

After the Cougars took down Central Hinds 12-0 in Game 1 on April 26 behind Logan Buckley’s no-hitter on the road, Columbia Academy returned home Friday for Game 2 with a chance to advance. Thanks to a 3-run home run by Hays Carley, run-scoring singles by Buckley, Jacob Reid and Zach Lowery and a gutsy performance by Owen Simmons in relief, the Cougars did just that with an 8-6 victory.

CA head coach Keith Stanley said he could see the turnaround coming, but even though he expected improvement, it’s been incredible to watch.

“It’s really emotional. Obviously, everybody wants to win. Going through the woes that we did last year with our age and our numbers, to turn it around and triple our win total from last year, I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of that before,” he said. “The resiliency in these kids to want to win, to want to get better, to want to be the best in the county is phenomenal. They’re bought in, and it’s showing.”

Holton Hartzog drew the start and was sharp through two shutout innings, but he lost his command in the third and surrendered three runs without recording out before he got the hook. Simmons competed exceptionally well in four innings of relief, striking out six while allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks to earn the win. Roman Lawrence shut the door in the seventh for the save, striking out two.

With the sweep of Central Hinds, the Cougars advanced to the second round against Copiah Academy. Columbia Academy won Game 1 Monday 2-1 and has a chance to the South State Championship series with a win Thursday.