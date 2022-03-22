The Columbia Academy Cougars have arrived. Coming off one of their worst seasons with a 6-24 record last year and getting swept by West Marion two weeks ago, the Cougars have won four straight with three extremely impressive victories.

It all culminated Monday night into a come-from-behind victory over one of the top teams in Class 5A as the Cougars walked off 9-8 over Brookhaven Academy. The Cougars (7-5, 1-0) trailed 7-0 in the middle of the fourth inning and battled back until it was 8-8 going into the bottom of the seventh, where eighth-grader Roman Lawrence ripped an opposite-field, run-scoring single to end it.

“It was the most exciting (game) we’ve had since I’ve been here,” head coach Keith Stanley said. “With how good Brookhaven was and all the hype they had going into it, to see that type of battle was pretty awesome.”

With runners on first and second and no outs, Stanley opted to have Lawrence try to bunt to move them over. But once he got into a two-strike count, it was time for Lawrence to swing away. He sent a line drive into right field, and courtesy runner Preston Sauls scored easily from second to win it.

“We were down 7-0, started Hartzog and it was just one of those nights he didn’t have his stuff. He gave up two big homers — Brookhaven has one kid with nine homers and another with six, so they can swing it — and he had seven walks, so it just wasn’t his night,” Stanley said. “We look up and it’s the fourth inning, and we’re down 7-0. It was like, ‘Who is going to step up to help us?’ We went to the bullpen and brought Owen Simmons in, and he threw up some zeroes and gave us the chance to fight back.”

Down 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Hays Carley reached on an error that scored two runs for the Cougars, and Chandler Carver made it 7-4 by scoring as Zach Lowery was thrown out between first and second base. In the sixth, Lawrence legged out an infield single to score a run before fellow eighth-grade superstar Logan Buckley cranked an opposite-field, three-run home that put CA up 8-7.

Buckley went into the game batting .125 after a strong showing at the dish last season, which Stanley said was due to Buckley pulling off pitches rather than keeping his bat through the strike zone. Stanley said it’s pretty typical for a power-hitting lefty to pull off and open the front-side shoulder, but he worked really hard to correct it and it paid off.

“It’s pretty easy to say he stayed through that pitch because it was 82 (mph) on the outside part of the plate, and he hit one of the longest opposite-field home runs I’ve seen in high school. It was maybe the longest, if not the biggest home runs we’ve needed since I’ve been here,” he said.

Brookhaven tied the game back up in the top of the seventh before the Cougars walked-off for the victory. Carley and Lawrence each had 2 RBI while combining for five singles, and Holdyn Sandifer finished a homer away from the cycle with an RBI. Buckley drove in three runs with his homer and also singled.

Hartzog pitched to a no-decision, allowing seven run on five hits and seven walks in 3 1/3 innings. Simmons was superb in relief, fanning four batters while allowing an unearned run on just one hit. Lawrence earned the victory, striking out two in the seventh inning.

What may have been the biggest thing to help the Cougars Monday against Brookhaven, according to Stanley, was the confidence they gained by winning both of their games last week in the Battle at the Beach. He told his players Monday that the biggest knock on them is when things go bad, they go bad, but when they have momentum, they’re a really scary ball club.

“We put up a three spot in the fifth (inning), made it a three-run game, and after that three spot, you would’ve thought we were winning 10-0. We had the momentum, everyone in the dugout was in it and the crowd was in it. I could tell when we were down 7-4 that we were going to win the game. I didn’t know when or how, but I felt pretty confident we were going to make a comeback and win the game,” he said.

One of the most encouraging signs for Columbia Academy over its past three games has been its ability to hang crooked numbers on the board against high-velocity arms. Brookhaven’s starter, Judson Griffin, was throwing between 80 and 82 mph as a lefty, and the reliever it brought in that Buckley homered off of was sitting between 81 and 83. The last reliever, which the Cougars walked off against, was up to 84 mph.

“If we can handle that range of fastballs that well, we should be fine in district because that’s about as good as it’s going to get in our district,” Stanley said.

Brookhaven is projected to be the leader in the district, while Oak Forest Academy took two out of three from Silliman Institute, who is always good, last week. Bowling Green is also no pushover and won one against Brookhaven last week.

“It’s going to be pretty tough. It’s definitely going to be tougher than in years past when we only had Bowling Green and Wayne (Academy) to compete with,” Stanley said.

At the Battle at the Beach last week, the Cougars played Briarcrest Christian, who is one of the top teams in Tennessee. CA was by far the underdog but played one of its best games in years in a 6-1 victory March 16.

Stanley said nowadays players are always googling their opponents, and they learned about Briarcrest having a pitcher who signed with an ACC school and going to state last year.

“The kids knew what the challenge was, and the look in their eyes after beating them, I haven’t seen a look like that in the locker room since 2017. They felt like they could compete with anybody before (district),” he said. “To be able to do it without Logan (Buckley) throwing and (Zach) Lowery being there, it just kind of gives everybody that feeling that we’re good even when we have to play a couple of kids that don’t play often.”

Hartzog earned the complete-game victory, striking six and allowing just one run on seven hits and one walk. Stanley said it was easily the best game Hartzog has thrown in his five years in the program. He had two four-pitch innings and got into the sixth inning in under 60 pitches. Carver (2 RBI), Lawrence (RBI) and Sandifer each had two hits, while Owen Simmons drove in a run with a single.

The Cougars kept the momentum rolling the following day, topping Pillow Academy 7-2 as Lawrence delivered a gem on the mound.

Columbia Academy will finish its three-game series at Brookhaven Friday in a doubleheader before playing at East Marion Saturday.