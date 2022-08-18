If Friday night's jamboree contests were any indication of what lies ahead in the regular season for Marion County football, great things are ahead for the local teams. Although Columbia did not keep score in its contest against Greene County, they outscored the visitors in what would've been a 21-7 win for the Wildcats. West Marion delivered a strong showing in front of its home crowd in a 19-0 victory over Franklin County, and East Marion blanked Lumberton 26-0 in its first jamboree contest under new head coach Jerry Fletcher.

COLUMBIA 21, GREENE COUNTY 7

Head coach Chip Bilderback made it clear that Friday night's scrimmage against Greene County was not about keeping score, electing not to put any points on the scoreboard after each score, but that didn't stop the Wildcats from pouring it on over the course of two quarters. Jalon Anderson punched the ball across the goal line on a 1-yard touchdown run to end Columbia's very first drive of the contest, and Caymen Watts found the end zone on a 20-yard run on the following drive, set up by a magnificent 30-yard reception for sophomore Anson Woods to give Columbia what would've been a 14-0 advantage in after one quarter of play.

A shovel pass around the right side allowed Greene County's KJ Miller to find the edge and break free for a 50-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but that would be the visitors' only trip to the end zone in a mostly dominant showing for Columbia's defense. Later in the second, a 35-yard run by Amarion Fortenberry put the Wildcats on the one-yard line, and freshman Mac McDaniel reached pay dirt with a touchdown run on the very next snap.

Greene County took possession with just seconds remaining in the scrimmage, and the Wildcats defense capitalized on one last opportunity to make an impact as freshman cornerback Tra Lewis snagged an interception to end the contest in celebration.

The next time Columbia takes the field to compete, not only will it count but it'll be a battle of two Class 4A contenders as the Wildcats host Mendenhall in their regular season opener Aug. 26.

WEST MARION 19, FRANKLIN COUNTY 0

The Trojans were dominant from start to finish of their varsity scrimmage against Franklin County, holding their opponents scoreless and flexing their abiity to move the ball with three big touchdowns by senior standout Jakaden Mark. Despite a little bit of early penalty trouble, West Marion worked out the kinks and got the ball rolling for a win in front of a packed house at their home stadium.

West Marion's first trip to the red zone was coated with yellow flags, as three consecutive penalties forced the offense into a third-and-goal situation from 16-yard line. Nevertheless, the drive ended with a screen pass from Jude Stringer to Jakaden Mark, who leaped into the corner of the end zone for the first touchdown of the night. Late in the first quarter, Eli Rockco recorded an interception for the Trojans, and Mark burst through a gap for a 60-yard touchdown run on the following play. The point after attempt was no good, leaving the Trojans with a 13-0 lead entering the second quarter.

With just under two minutes remaining in the second and final quarter of the scrimmage, Mark found the end zone again, making the first tackler miss and darting down the home sideline untouched for a 40-yard touchdown run. Freshman Ashton Franklin then ended the night on yet another high note, recovering a fumble with just 13 seconds remaining to allow West Marion to take a knee and claim the victory.

Next time out, it's personal. The Trojans will open their regular season schedule on the road Aug. 26 against cross-county rival East Marion in a battle for bragging rights and a leg up in the hunt for the Marion County Championship.

SILLIMAN INSTITUTE 11, COLUMBIA ACADEMY 8

Despite a valiant defensive effort that included two Landon McNabb interceptions and two Logan Buckley sacks, Columbia Academy couldn’t muster enough offense in an 11-8 home loss to Silliman Institute Friday night.

The Cougars (0-2) failed to score offensively for the second straight game as a 10-yard pick-six by McNabb in the first quarter accounted for all of CA’s scoreboard production.

Silliman answered right back with a early second-quarter touchdown, which kept the score 8-6 going into halftime. The Wildcats opened the third quarter with a 42-yard field goal to take a 9-8 lead into the fourth.

On the heels of a clutch fourth-down stop, a snap sailed over CA quarterback Eli Beard’s head and he was forced to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety that made it 11-8.

CA was able to move the ball well in the first half but had three drives end in the red zone. However, the Cougars offense remained in neutral throughout the entire second half.

Columbia Academy will play host to East Rankin Academy next Friday.