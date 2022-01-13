Although the Lady Eagles were missing two key pieces of their rotation, they managed to split their first two district games last week and stay above .500,

Despite a heroic effort from the squad’s biggest star, East Marion (9-8, 1-1) fell 65-47 to Bogue Chitto Dec. 4 on the road. Destiny Brown had a career night for East Marion, scoring 39 points on 43% shooting while the rest of the Lady Eagles scored just eight points. While it might seem strange that one player took 35 shots for the Lady Eagles, they were without two of their best players and the rest of the team combined to make just two of their 19 attempts from the field.

“We were playing without the Porters, and that’s a huge part of everything we do. They’re hard to replace. (Destiny) knew that, and I told she had to be aggressive,” head coach Calvin Brown said. “It wasn’t the most efficient night, but I told her to disregard percentages. She was very productive. A lot of times when she doesn’t score, we don’t score. It was a night where everybody else really struggled.”

As much as Destiny Brown brings to the East Marion offense as the only player averaging more than 5.6 points per game — she averages 17.5 points per game — coach Brown said the Lady Eagles needed more from her defensively with Bogue Chitto having some shooters who had really good nights.

The Lady Eagles got back to playing team basketball Friday at Amite County, which resulted in a 39-35 victory for East Marion. Although only one of Destiny Brown’s teammates had more than four points, they had a much better game with 22 points, highlighted by Kylie Watts’ 12 points and 11 rebounds and Natalee Dillon’s four points, six rebounds and career-high five blocks. However, Destiny Brown still led the way with 17 points while draining 3-of-6 from deep to go along with seven boards, five steals and two assists.

With under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Destiny Brown had to come out of the game after taking a big hit, allowing the Lady Trojans to turn a double-digit deficit into a two-possession game. Coach Brown said without East Marion’s trainer there to rule out a concussion, there was no chance he could put her back in. However, the Lady Eagles did just enough down the stretch to hold on to seal the win.

“I was really proud of Kylie producing a double-double,” Brown said. “I definitely want to recognize Angeleak Conerly. She’s not in the rotation from night to night and doesn’t know if she’s going to play or not. She continues to work, and she hit two game-clinching free throws with about 20 seconds on the clock. Had it remained a one-possession game, I don’t think we were going to be able to stop them from scoring.”

East Marion played host to West Lincoln Tuesday night, but results were unavailable at press time. The Lady Eagles will play host to Loyd Star Friday before taking on Columbia Academy for the first time Monday on the road.

UPDATE: The Lady Eagles lost to West Lincoln 48-44 Tuesday night.