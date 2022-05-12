West Marion running back Jakaden Mark, who will be a senior in the fall and has generated quite a bit of recruiting interest from big-time colleges, will return to lead the Trojans offense. | Photo by Joshua Campbell

Marion County football Spring Game schedule

West Marion Trojans vs. Collins @ West Marion tonight (May 12) @ 6 p.m. East Marion Eagles vs. Jeff Davis County @ East Marion Friday (May 13) @ 6 p.m. Columbia Wildcats vs. Tylertown Chiefs (May 19)

