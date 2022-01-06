To cap off his illustrious high school career, Columbia High School’s Jaheim Oatis participated in the Under Armour All-American Game Sunday and was on the winning side of Team Icons, who beat Team Legends 23-17 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The 6-foot-6, 350-pound defensive tackle started for the Wildcats for four years, played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game, won a state title, was named Mr. Football in Class 4A and was recently voted The Columbian-Progress’ Defensive Player of the Year. Oatis will be an early enrollee with the Crimson Tide, so he will get ample opportunity to hit the ground running to make an impact as a true freshman.