ENID, Okla. — It would've been easy for the No. 1 Pearl River baseball team to fold after falling in the first game of the Championship Series, but the Wildcats never lost faith. They turned in an emphatic response in game two, winning 19-1 to force a decisive game three. Dressed in the all gold uniforms, Pearl River took the field one last time Saturday and turned in a come from behind 7-2 victory over No. 2 Madison to win the program's first National Championship.

The list of accomplishments for the group has continued to grow as the year went along. With the National Championship victory, the Wildcats captured the championship triple crown after already taking home the MACCC Championship and the Region 23 Championship. The team's 45 wins are the most in program history. Additionally, the win was head coach Michael Avalon's 200th at the helm of the Pearl River baseball program.

"They didn't make it easy for sure. That's the way we wanted it and that's the way we prepared all year," Avalon said. "We were down early and these guys never quit. That's just not who we are. Man, what a special group. They simply made history today. All day today, I looked out there and thought this is the last time I get to coach Woody (Taylor Woodcock) and J.G. (John Griffin Bell) in the middle. It's the last time I get to call pitches with Matt Mercer. The last time I get to coach Tate Parker, who is the best player that I have ever coached, and he's so humble about it.

“It's a storybook ending to one of the best chapters of my life. I can't thank all of these guys enough for this because they are a special, special group. All of these guys would tell you this is bigger than us. There have been a lot of really good players and teams that weren't blessed enough to be here. This is the best program in the country. This is the best community college in the country. I'm just thankful and blessed to be a part of it and be at Pearl River."

"The last thing that me and my dad talked about before he passed was when he told me to get back here and win the whole thing. We did it. I'm proud of it. I miss him but I knew he was here before we went out. Before the last inning, Glory Days played. That was his favorite song and it played across the speakers. I knew he was here."

PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood spoke about the victory.

"Mission accomplished. This is just a remarkable team and a remarkable coaching staff. I'm in awe of them," he said. "Everything they’ve done this year has been amazing. Here we stand and we stand as a family. Hats off to coach Avalon, his staff and these players. It's incredible. We're so proud of them for bringing home the first National Championship."