Woodlawn Prep’s Brock Reed and East Marion’s Destiny Brown were both selected Monday to participate in the inaugural Magnolia State All-Star Game March 27 at Mississippi Valley State.

The games include players from both public and private schools. It will actually be a three-day event that will include a skills challenge, 3-point contest and dunk contest, with both Reed and Brown being good candidates for the skills challenge and 3-point contest.