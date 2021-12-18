Woodlawn Prep may be rather new to the basketball landscape, but the Wolfpack have made their presence felt in MAIS Class 2A with a 9-3 start.

Head coach Cliff East said the biggest reason for Woodlawn’s great start has been the development of several key freshmen, including Cole Sinclair, Braylon Reed and Drayson Patterson, who combine to score more than 20 points per game.

“(They) have really stepped up and took a big step forward from their eighth grade year to their freshmen year,” East said.

On top of the freshmen’s development, this is the first year Woodlawn has had a senior class, which features Brock Reed, who averages 16 points per game as one of the leading scorers in Marion County. Woodlawn’s seniors also include Wallace Farmer (8.8 points per game), Brett Dykes (3.3 points per game) and Grant Vowell (0.5 points per game).

“Those guys have been there from the very beginning when we started this school and this basketball program. Having some veterans is finally paying off,” East said. “Obviously, Brock has had another good year and has really continued what he began last season. On any given night, he can go out there and score 30 points if the conditions in the game are right.”

Beyond Brock Reed’s ability to get buckets, the key to Woodlawn’s success is its defense. East said the Wolfpack play with defensive intensity, they have the ability to compete in and win a lot of games.

“If we don’t come out strong on the defensive end, it doesn’t matter how many points we put up on the scoreboard, we’re not good enough or athletic enough to just come out on our own ability. We have to bust our tail on the defensive end,” he said. “It all starts on the defensive end.”

At Central Baptist Dec. 16, the trio of Farmer (21 points), Brock Reed (15 points) and Sinclair (15 points) led the Wolfpack to a 65-59 win. Woodlawn’s outside shooting stole the show as the Wolfpack drilled 10 three-pointers with Farmer making five.

In their final game before Christmas, though, the Wolfpack couldn’t overcome a slow start at Discovery Christian, falling 46-35. Brock Reed was the only player to score more than six points as he went off for 20.

Woodlawn’s district includes Mt. Salus Christian, Rebul Academy, Prentiss Christian, Humphreys Academy and Sharkey Issaquena Academy, and the Wolfpack are currently 3-0 in district play.

The Wolfpack don’t play again until Jan. 4 when they play host to Humphreys, and East said he wants his players to take the near three-week break to get healthy for the stretch run.

Meanwhile, the Lady Wolfpack, coached by Wendy Bracey, dropped to 1-6 with a loss to Discovery Christian.