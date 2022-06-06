In what was an incredible year for softball in Marion County, a handful of players stand alone as The Columbian-Progress’ players of the year. This year’s voting was the closest it’s ever been, with four of the five awards coming down to just one vote.

The only honor that was not open for debate was the Custom Trophy & Engraving Most Valuable Player as West Marion’s Olivia Miller proved to be the cream of the crop, earning all but one of the votes. Miller was a do-it-all force for the Lady Trojans, both at the plate and in the circle. She batted .606 with a county-best 25 extra-base hits (13 doubles, seven triples and five home runs) in just 27 games to go along with 32 RBI, 52 runs, 28 stolen bases and an other-worldly 1.691 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). In the circle, she went 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings.

The only other player to receive a vote was Columbia Academy’s Abbey Pevey.

The B&P Swab Offensive Player of the Year race was much closer, but in the end Columbia Academy’s Allie Watts earned the selection. Watts, who was voted as the Most Improved Player last season, was a handful for opposing pitchers to deal with, hitting .582 with nine doubles, three triples, two homers, 21 RBI, 19 runs, 24 steals and a 1.599 OPS. And those incredible numbers came against one of the toughest districts in the entire state, private or public.

West Marion’s Gracie Odom and East Marion’s Car’Miyah Bullock both fell just one vote shy of the award.

Lady Trojans eighth-grader Izzy Pittman edged out her own teammate in Miller to be chosen as the Columbia Credit Pitcher of the Year. She emerged as a legitimate shutdown pitcher for the Lady Trojans, which allowed them to deploy their best defense with Miller in the field. She went 9-2 with a county-best 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings.

Miller and Pevey both also received votes for Pitcher of the Year.

The Beal’s Collision Center Breakout Star of the Year came down to three players, but Columbia’s Jaylah McNease earned the nod. In her first year with the Lady Wildcats, McNease was the squad’s most productive hitter with a .429 average, nine doubles, 20 RBI, 20 runs and a 1.155 OPS. Sanders similarly had a breakout campaign, hitting .371 with four doubles, one triple, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored, 12 steals and a .911 OPS.

Pittman and Columbia Academy’s Macie Wilks both earned consideration in the ballots.

Although Bullock came up just shy in the Offensive Player of the Year race, she edged out three other nominees to be named the Marion General Hospital Most Improved Player. Bullock absolutely mashed at the plate with a sterling .600 average, four homers, seven doubles, one triple, 23 RBI, 26 runs, 24 steals and a 1.663 OPS. She finished the season second in the county in batting average and OPS and tied for third for most home runs.

Bullock increased her average from .417 to .600, doubled her home run total, drove in eight more runs, scored 18 more runs and upped her OPS from 1.317 to 1.663.

Also receiving votes for Most Improved Player were Columbia’s Jalaysia Everett. West Marion’s Lainey Brumfield and Wilks.

Each of the five award winners will receive a custom plaque and will take a picture with their award’s sponsor at the C-P office.