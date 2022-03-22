The Trojans are back to having a winning record and are 2-0 in Region 8-3A play after sweeping Perry Central in a two-game, district series last week.

West Marion (8-7, 2-0) got the ball rolling with an offensive explosion March 15 at home, pounding out 14 hits in an 11-4 victory.

Jonathan Miller led the way with three singles and 2 RBI, and Jude Stringer tripled, singled and drove in three runs. Cole Crozier and Tre Broom both singled twice and drove in a run, while Kollin Green had a pair of hits and Eli Street had a run-scoring single.

Jude Stringer earned the victory on the mound, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out three. Miller tossed two shutout innings in relief, fanning three, and Trace McDonald shut the door in the seventh inning with a scoreless frame.

Despite walking nine batters in Game 2 Friday at Perry Central, the Trojans no-hit the Bulldogs with three pitchers blanking Perry Central in the hit column in an 8-0 win. They combined to strike out 14 batters and throw 152 pitches in seven innings.

“We threw three guys that were good enough to keep them off balance. They hit some balls, but we made some nice defensive plays. We were able to end up with it somehow,” head coach Derrick Jerkins said. “The (walks) are a major concern for us. We’re walking way too many people. We have to be more aggressive in the strike zone.”

He added he would rather give up some hits while pitching aggressively in the zone rather than trying to be perfect and walking batters, which results in high pitch counts. If the Trojans can cut their walks in half, it will give them a better chance in district, according to Jerkins.

Kolby Stringer started off the no-hitter, striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings despite walking five. Jacob Buffalo had much more command in 2 1/3 innings, fanning four while walking just one. Cole Crozier finished it off with two hitless innings, striking out three and walking three.

Crozier had one of the best games of his career at the plate, ripping a double, two singles and driving in two runs. Miller roped a double and a single to drive in a run, and McDonald plated a run with a single.

“It’s always nice to get a sweep to get it started and get rolling in the district,” Jerkins said. “I thought we swung the bats better last week than we’ve swung it in a while.”

The Trojans were supposed to start their two-game series with St. Patrick on the Coast Tuesday, but Game 1 had to be pushed to Wednesday (results unavailable at press time) due to impending inclement weather. They will play host to St. Patrick Friday to wrap up the series.

West Marion got to scout St. Patrick Saturday when the Fighting Irish played at Columbia. Jerkins said the coaching staff learned they like to bunt a lot, they don’t give at-bats away and their pitchers throw strikes and mix in solid breaking balls.

“They’re going to make you beat them by hitting the baseball. Hopefully we can swing it well enough to get some guys on and put some pressure on them on the basepaths,” he said. “They had a kid who actually no-hit Seminary, but he just filled up the zone and wasn’t really overpowering.”

Following the series with St. Patrick, the Trojans will play host to North Pike Saturday before taking on Seminary in a two-game series next week.