For the first time in 20 years, the West Marion Lady Trojans won a playoff game Monday night in dramatic fashion, beating Wesson 58-51 in overtime on the road.

“It just feels good for these girls to put in all that hard and to be rewarded,” head coach Calvin Newsome said after the win. “It’s so wonderful to feel like that for them.”

West Marion (18-10) had an eight-point lead in the third quarter but got lazy with the basketball, started committing turnovers and settled for outside shots, which allowed Wesson to come back and actually take a seven-point lead with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. With West Marion’s season on the line, the Lady Trojans stormed back to tie it up with just under 30 seconds to play. They actually got the last shot to win in regulation but couldn’t get it to fall.

In overtime, freshman Kirsten Williams drained a big 3-pointer with two minute left in overtime to put the Lady Trojans up five. Newsome said that shot was pretty much the dagger for Wesson. West Marion outscored the Lady Cobras 10-3 in overtime.

Newsome said Raven Jones, who led the Lady Trojans with 19 points, did a good job taking over and leading the West Marion offense. Malyssa Johnson controlled the action on the glass and had 12 points to match Williams’ 12 points. Newsome said Paris Thompson and Olivia Miller both played exceptionally well defensively.

With the victory, West Marion has a tough matchup Friday night against Union (22-4). Newsome said he’s been told Union, who beat Seminary 55-29 in the first round Monday, has really strong guard play and can really shoot it. However, Newsome said he believes if the Lady Trojans play up to their potential, they can upset Union and advance to the quarterfinals.

“We have a bright future,” he said.

To get into the playoffs, West Marion placed third in the Region 8-3A Tournament, beating OLA 60-32 on Feb. 8, losing to Tylertown 47-22 on Feb. 10 and beating St. Patrick 39-37 Friday.