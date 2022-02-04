The West Marion junior high girls basketball team recently became the Tri-County Conference Champions. The team completed the conference games undefeated, winning the regular season title and the conference tournament championship game. The team is coached by Millie Wilks McKenzie, who is pictured in the last row. The team includes, front row, from left, Amilya Alexander and Zackiria Dement; second row, Alex Gonzalez, Chantelle Smith, Shakiya Johnson, Ny’Lasia Green, Kady Stringer, Daizha Johnson and Yasmine Magee; third row, Isabella Thompson, Makyah Green, Brayden McCray, Precious Conerly, Addison Turnage, Renejah Jefferson, Neliyaha Smith, Audalynn Pittman, Rebekah White, Shannon Christopher and Ja’kyriaha Gatlin. Not pictured are Victoria Thomas and Katelyn Igleharte.