While the Lady Wildcats were on an unofficial bye last week due to coronavirus-related cancelations, the Wildcats took the court for one game and fell further behind in the district standings.

The Wildcats (5-11, 2-4) arguably played one of their best games of the season Jan. 18 at home against the No. 1 team in the district but ultimately fell short in a 52-41 loss to Lawrence County.

Columbia returned to the court Tuesday night at Purvis, but results were unavailable at press time. The Wildcats will play host to Sumrall Friday night and close out the regular season next week with road matchups against Poplarville and Lawrence County.

The Wildcats were fifth out of six teams in Region 7-4A as of press deadline Tuesday but were only a half game back of both Poplarville and Sumrall. Lawrence County was leading the way at 6-0, followed by Forrest County AHS at 5-1, Sumrall and Poplarville at 3-4, Columbia at 2-4 and Purvis at 0-6. The regular season standings set up the seeding of the district tournament, where the top four teams earn postseason berths.

Wildcats head coach Jordan Dupuy could not be reached for comment.