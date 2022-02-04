Woodlawn Prep capped off its historic regular season Feb. 1 with a home win on senior night that allowed the Wolfpack to finish their district schedule a perfect 10-0.

The Wolfpack (18-3) took Prentiss Christian’s best shot, leading by just one point after three quarters, but pulled away in the end for a 50-42 victory. Head coach Cliff East said it meant a lot to the Wolfpack to meet a goal they had set in the summer, but they are nowhere close to being done.

“We know that it’s just a small piece of the pie because there’s a great prize still out there,” he said.

Freshman Cole Sinclair led the charge with 15 points, while Brock Reed added 12 points and Braylon Reed chipped in eight points.

As the No. 1 seed in their district, the Wolfpack earned a first-round bye in the district tournament and will play in the semifinals Thursday evening at 5 at Prentiss Christian. Woodlawn will play either Mt. Salus or Prentiss Christian, who squared off Tuesday night after press deadline. The district championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

“We want to win the district tournament this weekend,” East said. “I told our guys that it’s a difficult thing to beat a team three times, but in order for us to win the district championship this weekend, we’re going to have to do that a couple of times.”

The district tournament decides what seed the Wolfpack will get in the Class 2A Tournament that begins next week at Delta Academy. There is no South State Tournament in 2A and only three 2A district throughout the state. Each district sends its top four teams to play in the 12-team state tournament.