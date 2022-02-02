Despite playing in their first close game of 2022, the Woodlawn Prep Wolfpack extended their win streak to eight games with a pair of victories last week and moved another step closer to history.

The Wolfpack (17-3, 9-0) closed out their regular season Tuesday at home against Prentiss Christian, but results were unavailable. If Woodlawn beats the Saints, it would finish a perfect 10-0 in district play. Head coach Cliff East said going unbeaten in district would mean a lot to the seniors and be yet another first in the program’s history, which started only four years ago.

“We’re excited about the opportunity,” he said prior to the game Tuesday. “I told our guys during practice we’re not going to look forward to anything else. Going forward, it’s one game at a time. We’re not going to overlook any opponent. Our goal every night is to be 1-0.”

Woodlawn had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, which is next week at Prentiss Christian, and earned a bye that places it automatically in the semifinal round. Because the Wolfpack are already in the semifinals, they have already clinched a berth in the Class 2A Tournament, but East said it remains a big goal to win the district tournament and go into the playoffs as a 1-seed.

To get to 9-0 in district, Woodlawn first had to win both of its games last week. Sharkey Issaquena Academy came out to play on its senior night Jan. 25 and outplayed the Wolfpack for the first three quarters to race out to a 41-37 lead, but Woodlawn rallied in the fourth quarter behind Brock Reed to come back and win 58-55.

“They came out fired up and ready to give us their best shot. For the first time in a long while, I felt like, through three quarters, we were not the best team on the court,” East said. “We missed probably 10 to 12 shots within three feet of the bucket, and we were horrible from the free throw line, 3-of-11. However, despite the poor start, Brock knocked down a couple shots to start the fourth, and it seemed to spark the rest of our guys. From that point forward, we played better defense and found a way to squeak out a win.”

East added that while the Wolfpack played poorly for three quarters, he believes it will be to their benefit because it can help teach them what it takes to win a close game, which they haven’t had to do much this year.

Brock Reed led the way with 15 points, while Wallace Farmer added 13 points, Tanner Tullos chipped in 12 and Braylon Reed had eight.

Friday night at Woodlawn, Rebul Academy played the Wolfpack close for the first five minutes of the game, but the Wolfpack responded with a 43-4 run to end the first half and coasted to a 72-28 victory. Once Brock Reed got going, there was no stopping the senior as he knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 30 points. Woodlawn had three other players in double figures as Farmer made four 3-pointers for 14 points and Tullos and Cole Sinclair each had 10.

Prior to the Wolfpack beating Rebul Academy, the Lady Wolfpack won their second game in program history, taking down Rebul Academy 34-19. Azlyn Conway and Marlee Williamson paced Woodlawn with nine points apiece, and Alonnah Patterson chipped in seven points.

UPDATE: The Wolfpack beat Prentiss Christian 50-42 Tuesday night to finish the regular season 18-3 and 10-0 in district.