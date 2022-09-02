Ada Pittman

92, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Ada Pittman, 92, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, Feb. 5. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Matt Robinson and Bro. Tom Thurman officiated at the services. Suzy Adams provided special music. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, Feb.9, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

In her spare time, she loved to cook, sew and work sudoku puzzles. In her early years, she loved being in Golden Acres Garden Club and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She and Johnny Doyle ran Western Auto for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1994, Johnny Doyle Pittman of 44 years; parents, Readus and Lillie Bullock Bounds; brothers, Albert Bounds, Aaron Bounds, Karo Bounds and Billy Joe Bounds, and sisters, Daisy Bounds Whitlow (Bobby) and Lou Bounds Smith (Delane).

Survivors include her son, Johnny Duane Pittman (Dianne) of Columbia; daughter, Jan Pittman Forren (Gary) of Louisville, Ky.; grandsons, Andrew Odom (Amabelle) and Patrick Odom, both of Louisville, Ky.; granddaughters, Celia Pittman Roman (Anthony) of Fairview, Tenn. and Sarah Pittman Robinson (Matt) of Silver Creek, Shelley Pittman Griffin (Bryan) of Perkinston and Kelsey Forren and Brittny Forren Ford (Collin), both of Louisville, Ky.; great-granddaughters; Elizabeth Roman, Phoebe Robinson, London Camba and Riley Ford; great-grandsons; Caleb Roman, John Luke Roman, Samuel Robinson, Cannon Griffin and Cade Griffin, and a number of nieces and nephews.

