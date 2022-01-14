Bertha Merle Stampley

81, Poplarville

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Bertha Merle Stampley, 81, of Poplarville, who departed this earth for her eternal home in Glory with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Burial followed in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Stampley’s grandsons, Bro. Joshua Stampley, Bro. Austin Stampley and Bro. Jeremy Miller officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 8 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1940, in the Bunker Hill community to the late Jesse and Mary “Gay” King. She was great at taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a deep passion for babies and children, so we all believe one of her duties in Heaven is to rock the “little ones” at Jesus’ feet. She also loved sitting and ministering to shut ins and elderly.

She was a devout Christian, had very strong faith and looked forward to the day she would be in Heaven for all of eternity. Her biggest hobby was listening and singing to hymns and reading God’s Word - The Holy Bible, King James Version only. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mary “Gay” Evans King; brothers, Jesse “Al” King and infant Little Jesse King; three sisters, Bobbie Buckley, Bettye Sue Sanford and Margaret Robbins, and her “birthday twin” great-granddaughter, Adylin Nelson.

She leaves behind many loved ones who will all miss her dearly, her high school sweetheart and husband, George Stampley Sr.; eight children, Cindy Bennett (James), Teresa Voth (late Michael), Linda Sanders (Paul), Angela Davis (Raymond), Donna Mayo (Gavin), George Stampley (Angie), Tamaca Barber (Jeffrey), Michael Stampley (Lisa); 17 grandchildren: Charlie Marbury, Sean Bennett, Cheri Greene (Jersey), Jessica Buck, Sonny Voth, Josh Stampley (Brooke), Tonya Nelson (Jerry), Christine Boyet (Kendall), Tim Sanders (Abby), Amanda Kohnke (J.D.), Casey Mayo (Janaye), Brandon Stampley (Amber), Myranda Miller Miller, Chloe Barber, Austin Stampley (Josie), Kaitlynn Stampley, Maya Stampley; 20 great-grandchildren, Haleigh Marbury, Breven Marbury, Destine Gibson, Justin LeBlanc, Eleana Grace Stampley, Annalise Joy Stampley, Ayriana Culpepper, Audrey Nelson, Jacen Nelson, Weston Sanders, Levi Sanders, Caydence Spiers, Cayce Spiers, Caylin Spiers, Macy Pittman (Chad), Hunter Kohnke, Jace Kohnke, Reese Mayo, McKinzley Miller and Carson Miller, and two siblings, James King and Pat Alcorn.

Pallbearer was George Stampley Sr. Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Marbury, Sean Bennett, Jerry Nelson, Kendall Boyet, Tim Sanders, JD Kohnke, Casey Mayo and Brandon Stampley.

