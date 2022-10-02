Betty Sue Fortenberry

92, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Betty Sue Fortenberry, 92, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Committal service was also held at Hathorn Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Tom Thurman officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the services on Sunday, Feb. 6, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She lived a full life of 92 years. She participated in various clubs such as the Ball Club, Bunko Club and the Caliopean Club. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Columbia where she loved her Sunday school class. She enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting her great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor H. Fortenberry, and parents, Percy Riley and Eula Baggett Riley.

Survivors include her two sons, Keith Fortenberry (Judy) and Newton Fortenberry (Kim); one grandson, Jamie Fortenberry (Kim); two granddaughters, Katheryn Buice (Randy) and Breanne Johnston (Jason), and five great-grandchildren, Kate Fortenberry, Andrew Fortenberry, Cooper Johnston, Addison Johnston and Lillian Buice.

Pallbearers were Keith Fortenberry, Jamie Fortenberry, Jason Johnston and Shane Reid.

