Brenda Watts

51, Kokomo

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Brenda Watts, 51, of Kokomo, who died on Monday, Feb. 7, in Covington, La. Burial followed in Turnage Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Ricky Ryals and Rev. Todd Foxworth officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services in Friday, Feb. 11, at Colonial Funeral Home.

She was employed 25 years with Walmart of Columbia in administration and was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Martin Singley, and grandparents, James W. and Hazel Ryals and Sennett and Beatrice Singley.

Survivors include her husband, Todd Watts of Kokomo; son, Dalton Watts of Kokomo; mother, Ilene S. Pounds of Foxworth; sister, Darlene Ervin (DeWayne) of the Hurricane Creek community; sister-in-law, Tawana Herring; niece, Krystal Jerkins; nephews, Duston Herring and Dane Herring, and several great-nieces.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Ryals, Derrick Jerkins, Robbie Hunt, Jackie Robbins, Duston Herring, Dane Herring and Jay Ginn.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Watts family.

Colonial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.