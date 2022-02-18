Carlton L. Swayze Jr.

53, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Carlton L. Swayze Jr., 53, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Feb. 3, at his residence. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Michael Kelly and Rev. W.D. Hibley officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Born and reared in Marion County, he was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a crane operator through the International Union of Operating Engineers and a member of the Local 624. His job carried him all over the southeast, from nuclear power shutdowns to the Chevron refinery and even to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.

He was preceded in death by his son, Carlton "Trip" Leo Swayze III; father, Carlton Leo Swayze Sr.; one brother, Michael Swayze, and one nephew.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Mona Thompson Swayze of Columbia; one son, Connor Josiah Swayze of Columbia; one daughter, Christina Jade Swayze of Columbia; mother, Dicie Hibley Swayze of Columbia; one brother, Steven Swayze Sr. (Tracy) of Sumrall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Jean Thompson of Lumberton; one sister-in-law, Tracey Walters of Purvis; two nephews; six nieces, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers were Chris McCraney, Jeremy Cooper, Brian McNail, Scott Jorns, Dustin Hibley and Jeremiah Sutton. Honorary pallbearers will be Connor Swayze, Chad McDaniel and Jeff Cooper.

