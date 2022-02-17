Charlotte Graham Stewart

72, Collins

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Charlotte Graham Stewart, 72, of Collins, who died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at her residence. Burial followed in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Collins. Rev. Marcus Kelly and Rev. Dennis Campbell officiated at the services. Kyle Smith provided special music. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Hubert and Jewel Moree Graham, and two brothers, James Stewart Graham and Joe B. Graham.

Survivors include her son, Paul Stewart of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Hollie Register of Collins and Jane Stewart of Columbia; one grand-dog, Gabe; four brothers, Sammy Graham, Billy Dale Graham and Tony Graham (Beneaka), all of Columbia and John D. Graham of Palm Springs, Calif.; three sisters, Dianne G. Smith (Larry) and Glinda G. Crooks (William), both of Hattiesburg and Hilda G. Broome (Roger) of Mobile, Ala., and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.