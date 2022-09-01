Dale Broom

64, Foxworth

Passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the age of 64 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Marion County and retired after working 40 years in the oilfield. Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors whenever he could. He was a member of Kokomo Baptist Church where he served faithfully and enjoyed cookouts and fish-fry’s, usually showcasing his cooking skills. Mr. Broom was preceded in death by his father, Millard Broom. His memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Rita Broom of Foxworth; his daughter, Dana Ellzey of Columbia, MS; step-daughters, Tiffany Hicks (Chris), and Tina Martin, both of Kokomo, MS; step-sons, Timothy Martin, and Tyler Martin, both of Kokomo; his mother, Ruby Broom; a sister, Theresa “Kacy” Norman of Columbia; two grandchildren, Kara Bass, and Canyon Ellzey; ten step-grandchildren; and his canine companion, “Liz”. Visitation was held Tuesday, August 23, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at

Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24 at the funeral home chapel. Reverend Glen Nace will officiated the services assisted by Reverend Kevin Shows. Dale was laid to rest at Millard Broom Cemetery in a private ceremony. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Broom family.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.