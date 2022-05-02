James M. Seymour

77, Columbia

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Woodlawn Cemetery for James M. Seymour, 77, of Columbia, who died on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Rev. Rob Grant officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Colonial Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Martha Seymour.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Seymour; daughter, Elizabeth Seymour; brother, Bobby Seymour, and a host of friends.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.