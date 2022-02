James Roger Tolar

52, Columbia

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for James Roger Tolar, 52, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his residence.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.