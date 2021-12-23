Jane Pittman Boyd

73, Tylertown

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church for Jane Pittman Boyd, 73, of Tylertown, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Jackson. Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery. Rev. Mark Wicker officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Salem Baptist Church.

She was born July 9, 1948, in Tylertown to the late Lavern and Hazel Pittman.

She was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church and an active member of the church’s Baptist Women’s Group. For 35 years, she was a teacher for the Walthall County School District where she shared her love for reading. Fellowshipping with her family and friends was one of her favorite pastimes, but her greatest joy was being called “Nana” by her darling grandchildren. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by father-in-law, Morgan Boyd; mother-in-law, Mollie Boyd, and sister-in-law, Jerry Rimes.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Charles Webster Boyd; children, Justin Boyd (Vanessa) and Tanya Case (Derick); granddaughters, Char-Lee Boyd and Isabella Boyd; grandsons, Austin Guy and Sawyer Case; sister, Dot Morris; sister-in-law, Barbara Singleton (Buddy); brothers-in-law, Bruce Boyd and Dwight Rimes, and a host of loving family and friends.

Pallbearers were Charles Morris, Bob Stephenson, Robert Stephenson, Charles Stephenson, Dan “Nut” Hawn and Bryan “Bird” Martin. Honorary pallbearers were Vince “Buddy” Martin, Stanley Brumfield and David Bruhl.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her name to Salem Baptist Church Youth Fund at 886 Hwy 27 North Tylertown, MS 39667.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com.

Hartman Hughes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.