Jennifer Ann Stegmeier

43, Spanish Fort, Ala.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Jennifer Ann Stegmeier, 43, of Spanish Fort, Ala., who died on Thursday, Feb. 3. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Sammy Williamson officiated at the services. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

