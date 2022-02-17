John William Kroner Sr.

74, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for John William Kroner Sr., 74, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Hattiesburg. Bro. Ricky Ryals officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Kroner; first wife, Sonja Williamson Kroner; daughter, Robin Parker, and sister, Elizabeth Robin Kroner.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Kroner; son, Johnny Kroner (Tara); daughter, Mary Anne Brister (Chip); step-daughters, Angie Hagaman (Bethany Novotny) and Heather Loyd (Brad); son-in-law, Wes Parker; brother, Mark R. Kroner (Beverly); sisters, Paulette Dackiewitz (Stan), Cecilia Lipp, Darlene Zenesek (Joe), Alicia Hess (Tom), Rebecca Taylor (Seth), Kathleen Kroner and Jennifer Davis (Houston); grandchildren, Savannah Parker (Forrest Dutsch), Leslie Montague (Hunter), Autumn Baughman (Justin), Nicholas Kroner, Brady Hedgepeth, Anna Raye Brister, Ty Brister, David Brown, Daniel Loyd, Faith Loyd and Moriah Rose Loyd; great-grandchildren, Davis Baughman, Reed Baughman, Cora Montague and John Robert Montague, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations; The Andrew Wommack Ministries, P.O. Box 3333 Colorado Springs, CO 80934; The R Reener Ministries, P.O. Box 702040 Tulsa, OK 74170-2040; International Fellowship of Christians and Jews; or The Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3668.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.