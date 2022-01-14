Joshua D. “JD” McKenzie

41, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Joshua D. “JD” McKenzie, 41, of Foxworth, who died on Sunday, Jan. 2. Burial followed in Richland Creek Cemetery. Scottie Smith officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the services on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Colonial Funeral Home.

He was a lifelong resident of Foxworth. He had many interests that included a love of poetry, all types of music, collecting knives and collecting angel figurines. He enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers, target shooting and collecting guns. He would help anyone who needed help and will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, love for dogs and his deep love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Winfred and Wilma McKenzie; maternal grandfather, Recie Morgan, and uncle Robert McKenzie.

Survivors include his mother, Shelia Ryals (Eugene); father, Mark McKenzie (Robin); two brothers, John McKenzie and Jared McKenzie; maternal grandmother, Peggy McKenzie (Donnie), and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers were John McKenzie, Jared McKenzie, P.J. Hibley, Greg Landry, Mac Morgan and Jon Massengale.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.