Marie Alice Mabry Lowe

96, Foxworth

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Foxworth Cemetery for Marie Alice Mabry Lowe, 96, of Foxworth, who died on Thursday, Dec. 16, in Columbia. Rev. Reed Houston officiated at the services.

She was retired from the Foxworth Post Office. She was well known for her love of shopping and collecting antiques.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Walden Kester; grandchild, Chris Kester. In 1958, she married Jarvis Elijah Lowe of Foxworth and he passed away on Dec. 11, 2011.

Survivors include her son, William Kester (Virginia) of Purvis; daughter, Marie Graham of Foxworth; grandchildren, Stacey Quiriconi, Nichelle Zion, Cathy Eaton and Elijah Graham; great-grandchildren, William Harris, Marlin Zion, Hailey Brumfield, Jadyn Eaton, Karamia Quiriconi and Charlotte Graham, and one great-great-grandchild, Aubrey Clair Harris.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.