Netica “Tisa” Bullock

72, Columbia

Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery for Netica “Tisa” Bullock, 72, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, Jan. 30. Bro. Bill Morris officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Feb. 4, in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.