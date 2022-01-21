Sadie L. Fulgham

81, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Sadie L. Fulgham, 81, of Foxworth, who died on Saturday, Jan. 22, in Foxworth. Burial followed in Boyd Cemetery. Rev. Jason May officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

