Teresa C. Sandifer

65, Columbia

Private services will be held for Teresa C. Sandifer, 65, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie Mae Lowery Hill; sister, Pamela Carol Cash of Durham, N.C.; brother, Robbie Cash of Durham, N.C.; nephew, Robbie Algin Cash II of Durham, N.C.; granddaughter, Carlye Marie Harrell, and great-grandson, Clayton Wayne Faust both of Columbia.

Survivors include her father, Algin Lewis Cash of Creedmoor, N.C.; brother, Carlton Lewis Cash of Durham, N.C.; her only child, her daughter, Marie Sandifer Buckley; granddaughter, Summer Faust (Clinton Faust); grandson, Michael Harrell (Kesha Harrell), and three great-grandchildren, Presten Harrell, Caleb Faust and Cambree Faust, all from Columbia.