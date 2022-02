William Edwin Robbins

61, Columbia

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Bunker Hill Baptist Church for William Edwin Robbins, 61, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at his residence. Burial will follow in Old Bunker Hill Cemetery. Bro. Randy Gardner will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Bunker Hill Baptist Church.

Hathorn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.