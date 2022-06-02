Reports show the city is on target for completion of several projects. The outlook was positive at the May 17 Board of Aldermen meeting.

Attorney Chad Mask, who assisted with Columbia's annexation of some areas in the county, reported that all of the items the city was required to do after annexation have been done with the exception of all of the water and sewer work and the comprehensive zoning plan. He said the city is ahead of schedule on completion of the process.

Mike Slaughter, consultant to the City of Columbia, congratulated the city on the success of the annexation, which annexed 4.6 square miles and approximately 39 businesses.

"It's been a pleasure working with the City of Columbia during this process. All department heads went above and beyond, as did Maria (Temples). Lawrence (Hahn) and Chad (Mask) put on a great trial," he said.

Slaughter reminded the board that residents who were annexed are now in a Level 5 fire zone and should get a discount on their home insurance, but they need to ask for it. If a home was in a Level 10 zone, the owners would save 25% on the insurance for the frame. If they were in a Level 7, the owners would save more than 6.5% on insurance on the masonry of the home.

The average time for a comprehensive planning and zoning to be completed is 12 months, and Slaughter said they are hoping for this one to be completed in nine months. This process requires public hearings. No zoning can be done without a comprehensive plan being done first. Residents living in the annexed area prior to the completion of a plan are grandfathered in as long as they keep the present use of the land.

City Engineer Jeff Dungan announced the scheduling of the next phase of the SportsPlex will be held on June 17 at 9 a.m. The city will be advertising for proposals for entryway art work for the facility. The city is hoping to receive renditions from local artists for this project.