All of Marion County is now a part of the third United States Congressional District instead of the fourth and now has a new representative in Congress. Representative Michael Guest will replace Representative Steven Palazzo in speaking for the voters of Marion County.

"Voters will not get new voter registration cards," Circuit Clerk Janette Nolan emphasized. "Voters should also be aware that nobody is registered by party in Mississippi, so in each primary election a voter can choose on election day which primary to vote in."

A Republican primary will be held on June 7. There is no Democratic challenger, so there will not be a Democratic primary that day.

Michael Cassidy and Thomas Griffin have qualified to run against Michael Guest in June.

The voter registration deadline for June 7 will be May 9 at 5 p.m. Absentee voting for the June election will run from April 23 until June 4 at noon.

The Circuit Clerk's office will be open on Saturdays during May as well as April 23 and June 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All polls at all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7. Voters will go to their regular county precincts and not where they voted in the municipal election last year.

There have been a few changes in polling precincts. The only completely new polling location is 502, which is the old Jefferson Middle School location. It is now the Martin Luther King, Jr. polling station located in the Owens Chapel Fellowship Hall.

The Marion County Schools Bond election will take place on May 24. The deadline for voter registration for that election is April 25 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots can be submitted from now until May 21 at 12 p.m.

The Circuit Clerk's office will be open the same Saturdays as listed above up until the day of the election.

Marion County School District voters will vote at 19 of 22 precincts. No voting will take place on May 24 at MLK, Popetown and City Hall because those areas are not in the MCSD.

Some of the voters in the annexed areas will still be in the MCSD and are eligible to vote in the bond election.